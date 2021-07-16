Small Business Commission votes against minimum wage increase

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Thursday at the Pima County Small Business Commission Meeting, members voted in the majority to recommend to the Pima County Board of Supervisors not to enact a county-wide raise in the

minimum wage that would be more than the state minimum wage.

Tucson Business Owners, Inc. said it supports the vote of the Pima County Small Business Commission and urges the Pima County Supervisors to confirm the commission recommendation at an upcoming meeting.



In a memo made public by the Supervisors through a FOIA request, the legal opinion stated the board can discuss,

offer a motion and vote on an increase to minimum wage ordinance, in effect raising the amount to $15 per hour

county-wide. However, the Small Business Commission voted to recommend that the county follow the state

minimum wage to not exceed the current $12.15 per hour.



The state minimum wage was raised by voter initiative, Proposition 206, in 2016 and has resulted in a 51% increase in

the minimum wage since passage, the Small Business Commission said.



The Small Business Commission said its purpose is to advise the County Board of Supervisors on current and proposed

County Policies affecting small business. It also helps Facilitate communication between the County and small

businesses by providing a forum for issues to be brought to the attention of the Board of Supervisors