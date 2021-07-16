Arizona AG files lawsuit against two Tucson real estate companies and manager

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against two Tucson businesses that allegedly defrauded customers in real estate transactions.

It's a story News 4 Tucson has been following for several years.

RELATED: N4T Investigators: Dodging justice

Brnovivh argues that the manager of Deed and Note Traders and 881 Home, David Kinas sold homes under wrap mortgage arrangements and then failed to make payments on the underlying mortgages.

The lawsuit states Kinas failed to make his loan payments despite taking thousands of dollars of down payments from customers and promising to apply their monthly payments to the underlying mortgage.

The lawsuit seeks restitution of up to $10,000 in civil penalties.

RELATED: N4T Investigators: Tucson home investor under investigation