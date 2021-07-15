Victim identified in fatal rollover crash in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities on Thursday identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash in Cochise County on Wednesday as a 43-year-old man.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at milepost 5 on Davis Road at approximately 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as Thomas Estes of McNeal, Ariz.

Officials say the person who reported the incident was driving by when she noticed a vehicle was off the roadway. The 43-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Estes was traveling southeast on Davis Road in the vicinity of milepost 5 when "it seemingly went off of the roadway to the left and the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle trying to recover which resulted in the vehicle rolling over before coming to rest on the driver’s side".

The investigation remains ongoing.