Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:

Road closures update as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday:

Manville Road West of Sandario Road All directions

Manville Road West of Avra Road

Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road

Avra Valley Road East of Trico

Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road

Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way

Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash

Aldon Road north of Bopp Road

For more information on road closure updates, click HERE.

For after-hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.