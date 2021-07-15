Road closures in Pima County

Road closures in Pima CountyNew
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:
Road closures update as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday:
- Manville Road West of Sandario Road All directions
- Manville Road West of Avra Road
- Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road
- Avra Valley Road East of Trico
- Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
- Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way
- Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
- Aldon Road north of Bopp Road
For after-hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.