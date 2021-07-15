Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

Pima County
For up to date weather related road closures, contact PCSDs Road Condition Hotline at 520-547-7510.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:

Road closures update as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday:

  • Manville Road West of Sandario Road All directions
  • Manville Road West of Avra Road
  • Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road
  • Avra Valley Road East of Trico
  • Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
  • Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way
  • Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
  • Aldon Road north of Bopp Road

For more information on road closure updates, click HERE.

For after-hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.

