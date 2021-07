TUCSON (KVOA) - GEICO is looking to hire 250 employees in Tucson.

Opportunities are available in the departments of claims, customer service and sales.

They are also looking for Spanish speakers to help out their Spanish-speaking customers -- pay is reflective of this additional skill, the company says.

GEICO says they have also increased the starting salary in its Tucson offices.

If you are interested in applying, visit GEICO.jobs/Tucson.