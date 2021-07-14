Two dead after shooting in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA (KVOA) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Filibertos on E. Fry Boulevard. One victim died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Officers say a suspect did flee the scene, but was later arrested. The suspect is now facing two counts of second degree murder.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but say there are no other suspects at this time.

Officers say if there is anyone that has any information about the shooting, call the Sierra Vista Police Department.