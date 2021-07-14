Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

Updated
Last updated today at 8:44 am
7:54 am Local NewsTop StoriesTraffic

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:

Road closures update as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Manville Road West of Sandario Road All directions
  • Manville Road West of Avra Road
  • Sandario Road South of Desert Oasis Trail
  • Avra Valley Road West of El Paso Gas Road
  • Avra Valley Road East of Trico
  • Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
  • Overton Road from La Cholla to Verch Way
  • Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
  • Lago del Oro from Rail N Road to Golder Ranch Road

For more information on road closure updates, click HERE.

For after-hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.

