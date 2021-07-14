Invasive grass species increases risk of wildfire spreading

TUCSON (KVOA) - An invasive, non-native grass species is spreading in Tucson, and with it comes the risk of more wildfires.

"As buffelgrass grows, fire can follow it, " said Heidi Schewel, with the Coronado National Forest.

Researcher Ben Wilder, with the Desert Lab at Tumamoc Hill, is studying the dangers of buffelgrass. Locally, the invasive species have nearly doubled in the past 20 years.

As buffelgrass spreads, it creates a link between traditionally non-fire prone areas, like the desert, and fire-prone areas like the forest.

"With unmitigated expansion of buffelgrass, which is what you have now in the Catalina Foothills, you have this link between fuel types and the fire will be able to go up in elevation or down in elevation, really imperiling the wildland and urban interface, the people who live on the edge of the city," Wilder said.

Schewel says they have not seen buffelgrass grow much above Molino Basin in the Coronado National Forest, but it's still a huge concern.

"As buffelgrass fills in areas it forms very dense fuel stands and it does provide fuel for wildfire, all it takes is ignition," Schewel said. "Once you get this buffelgrass, it will be dense patches, and it's continuous fuels, and once it ignites there's a lot there to burn. It can burn very quickly, it can burn very hot."

Buffelgrass is fire-adapted. It will regenerate quickly. But as it spreads and brings more wildfires to the desert area, it will jeopardize plant species that are not fire-adapted, like the mighty saguaro cactus.

"With more fire, with more invasive species saguaros could become very much endangered," Wilder said.

Mitigation is the key to controlling the threat.

Wilder said the cost of doing nothing far exceeds the money that would be spent now to protect desert ecosystems.

"Ten, $20 million now is a gamechanger that can completely change the trajectory of where we are going," Wilder said.

He says failing to act could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Starting in about the 2040's is that the buffelgrass has reached an inflection point of having that full expansion and that's where you get that recurring cycle of fire and grass expansion that there's no coming back from," Wilder said.