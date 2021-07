TUCSON (KVOA) - A 19-year-old man was killed at an eastside apartment complex Wednesday morning, police say.

According to Tucson Police Department, a shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. near Broadway Boulevard and Camino Seco.

Officers found the 19-year-old with gunshot trauma --he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.