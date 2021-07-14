ADOT to begin paving Oro Valley section of SR 77/Oracle Road
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - In a July 13 press release, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that road construction on the section of State Route 77/Oracle Road, from Magee to Calle Concordia, will begin the night of Sunday, July 18, 2021. This project will result in improved road conditions, safety features and ADA compliance in three phases, spanning from the I-10 junction up to Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.
Weather permitting, ADOT estimates that it will take approximately 100 days to complete the Oro Valley portion of this project (by the end of October).
Project facts provided by ADOT
- Work will begin north of Magee Road and continue to Calle Concordia.
- Work will take place at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and one lane will be open at all times.
- Paving work will rotate nightly between north- and southbound lanes.
- With very few exceptions, all lanes will be open during the day.
- Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit and uneven pavement during construction.
- The intersection of Magee Road and SR 77 will not be paved at this time due to the installation of new dual-turn lanes anticipated at a future date.
- Regular traffic alerts will be issued with upcoming traffic impacts. Subscribe here.
- Please obey posted speed limits to ensure safety of drivers and construction staff.