ADOT to begin paving Oro Valley section of SR 77/Oracle Road

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - In a July 13 press release, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that road construction on the section of State Route 77/Oracle Road, from Magee to Calle Concordia, will begin the night of Sunday, July 18, 2021. This project will result in improved road conditions, safety features and ADA compliance in three phases, spanning from the I-10 junction up to Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.

Weather permitting, ADOT estimates that it will take approximately 100 days to complete the Oro Valley portion of this project (by the end of October).

Project facts provided by ADOT