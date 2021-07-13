Premier Auto to support Big Brothers Big Sisters this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) - This summer, Scott Lehman and Premier Auto Center will be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.

Their mission to help young people develop positive relationships that have a lasting effect on their lives.

Premier Auto will be donating Tucson Sugar Skulls football tickets for Bigs and Littles to enjoy during the 2021 season.

Premier will also be donating over $30,000 a month in media value, in the form of television and radio public service announcements, with the assistance of their media partners.

“We at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona appreciate our community partners, like Premier Auto Center,” said CEO Marie Logan. “Scott Lehman and his team at Premier Auto believe in our mission to ignite the power, promise, and potential of youth through mentorship. Thank you Premier Auto for all you do for our community's youth!”

Premier Auto Center urges anyone interested in mentoring for or donating to BBBS to visit www.soazbigs.org/.

“Together as a community, we can defend and empower the children in Southern Arizona,” says Scott Lehman. “Their potential is big so let’s help ignite it!”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.