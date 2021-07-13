Multiple power poles down on Trico Rd; other road closures

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are responding to multiple power poles down due to the storm on Trico Road Tuesday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Trico Road north of Santa Cruz River is closed and Trico Marana Road east of to Santa Cruz River is closed.

Other road closures in Pima County include the following:

Manville Road closed from Avra Road to Antelope Road

Summit Street east of Summit Point Drive at the Franco Wash

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on Pima County's road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.