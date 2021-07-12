Two dead in eastside crash; man charged with manslaughter

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another person involved in a three-vehicle crash on Tucson's east side last month has died, police say.

On June 4, officers responded to the intersection of Jessica Avenue and Broadway Boulevard for a report of a serious injury collision, involving a 2000 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Audi Q5.

Two passengers of a Corolla were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the passengers, who was later identified as 67-year-old Joy Lynn Jacobs, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Monday, police said the second passenger, 39-year-old Peter James Andrade, died due to the injuries he sustained from the collision.

The driver of the Corolla, 39-year-old Christopher Paul Myers, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal damage and aggravated assault. He was booked into Pima County Jail.

Police say Myers was impaired at the time of the collision.