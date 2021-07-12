Southern Arizona man sentenced to 28 months in prison for filing fraudulent tax returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southern Arizona resident was sentenced to 28 months in prison for fraudulent tax return scheme.

Luis Alberto Ortiz-Garcia pleaded guilty to money laundering and unlawful use of means of identification.

According to the IRS, Ortiz-Garcia filed false income tax returns with the agency "using personal identification information (PII) of others to generate fraudulent tax refunds".

In an attempt to obtain $1,151,491 in fraudulent tax returns, he filed about 203 false income tax returns between January 2010 and December 2015, according to the IRS.

Officials say Ortiz-Garcia has lived in Tucson and Nogales since 2006. He was ordered to pay $587,367 in restitution to the IRS.