Police ID victim in fatal vehicle collision in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police on Monday identified the victim in Saturday's fatal vehicle collision in Oro Valley.

Police say Kathleen Marie Rich, 50, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Oracle and Hardy roads.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, a Fiat 500 was traveling south toward the intersection struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Two vehicles were struck.

Rich was identified as the driver of the Fiat 500.

No further details have been released.