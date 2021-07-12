Police ID victim in fatal vehicle collision in Oro Valley

Police ID victim in fatal vehicle collision in Oro ValleyNew
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police on Monday identified the victim in Saturday's fatal vehicle collision in Oro Valley.
Police say Kathleen Marie Rich, 50, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Oracle and Hardy roads.
According to Oro Valley Police Department, a Fiat 500 was traveling south toward the intersection struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Two vehicles were struck.
Rich was identified as the driver of the Fiat 500.
No further details have been released.