Local school districts, organizations receive No Kid Hungry grants

PHOENIX (KVOA) - No Kid Hungry Arizona has distributed nearly $1.5 million to local schools and organizations since the COVID-19 began.

According to the nonprofit, it has supported 77 school districts and community organizations across Arizona, including five in Pima County.

Grantees in Pima County include Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, GAP Ministries, Sunnyside Unified School District, Sahuarita Unified School District and Tucson Unified School District.

For a complete list of grantees, see here.