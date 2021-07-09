Driver sought, woman hospitalized in southside two-vehicle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a collision on Tucson's south side last Friday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened on Benson Highway and Country Club Road on July 2 at 5:30 a.m.

They say a Dodge Dakota traveling northbound on Country Club collided with a white Nissan Versa that was traveling eastbound on Benson Highway.

In a news release Friday, PCSD said the driver of a white Nissan Versa abandoned his passenger, who suffered serious injuries, after the crash.

The passenger of the Nissan was identified as a woman and was hospitalized.

The driver was identified as a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone to 88-CRIME at (520) 882-7463 or by going to 88-CRIME.org.