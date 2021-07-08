Cottonwood Tucson launches veteran, first responder treatment programming

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cottonwood Tucson, a provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services owned and operated by Summit BHC, has achieved certification as Veteran-Ready by PsychArmor, a non-profit that educates the civilian community on military culture.

Cottonwood Tucson is now offering its exclusive Tactical Recovery mental health and substance use disorder program for veterans and first responders.

“We are honored to announce that Cottonwood Tucson is now a Community Care Network provider with the VA,” Brandon Lasker, CEO at Cottonwood Tucson said. “With over 35 years of experience treating mental health and addiction, Cottonwood Tucson is uniquely equipped to treat our servicemen and servicewomen who have bravely protected our country. We have the clinical, psychiatric and medical services to help our veterans recover from PTSD, mental health and substance use disorders. We are passionate about recovery and are proud to offer this specialized programming tailored to our nation’s heroes.”

In Tucson and throughout the country, there is an increasing need for residential behavioral health facilities that are credentialed and qualified in understanding and treating veterans for both addiction and mental health needs, Cottonwood said. By understanding that the trauma and stressors of military service can be contributing factors to drug and alcohol abuse, practitioners can ensure that veterans receive the level of treatment they deserve.

Cottonwood Tucson has used its PsychArmor training and an internal team of veterans and military spouses to create a comprehensive residential detox support program for veterans and first responders under the Tactical Recovery banner.

The track is designed specifically to ensure that treatment is provided in a culturally competent and trauma-informed environment, tailoring care for each individual using evidence-based practices, proven to promote recovery among this unique community.

“While defending our freedom, veterans experience higher rates of addiction and psychological challenges than average Americans,” Katie Ross, MSW, Summit’s Director of Veteran Services said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened these issues, which is why our mission is to increase access and create a treatment environment that recognizes the unique experiences and culture of the military community.”

Cottonwood Tucson provides treatment services with medical doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, and other clinical staff who specialize in addiction medicine and mental health. The facility has been approved to accept VA Health benefits through the Community Care Network (CCN), which allows veterans and the VA to utilize community partners outside the VA network.