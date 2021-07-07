Recreational closures to be lifted on state land

(KVOA) - Arizona Forestry is rolling backfire restrictions and closures on state trust land.

Starting on Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m., recreational closures in all 15 counties will be lifted.

State-owned land in several counties including Coconino, Maricopa and Pinal counties will also re-enter stage two fire restrictions.

That means no campfires nor outdoor smoking.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, target shooting and fireworks are prohibited year-round on State Trust lands.

Forestry officials said there are no fire restrictions in Southern Arizona counties including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.