Skip to Content

Recreational closures to be lifted on state land

New
9:39 pm Local NewsState NewsTop Stories

(KVOA) - Arizona Forestry is rolling backfire restrictions and closures on state trust land.

Starting on Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m., recreational closures in all 15 counties will be lifted.

State-owned land in several counties including Coconino, Maricopa and Pinal counties will also re-enter stage two fire restrictions.

That means no campfires nor outdoor smoking.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, target shooting and fireworks are prohibited year-round on State Trust lands.

Forestry officials said there are no fire restrictions in Southern Arizona counties including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Author Profile Photo

Amanda Gomez

Amanda Gomez anchors News 4 Tucson at 4, 6 and 10 p.m.

More Stories

Skip to content