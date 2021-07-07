One dead, 2 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-19 near Pima Mine Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 Tuesday night.

Initially, two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided on I-19 near Pima Mine Road at 11:24 p.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the tractor-trailer overturned onto its side and was partially blocking one of the lanes. A passenger vehicle sideswiped the trailer and entered the median. A third vehicle struck the trailer directly.

The drivers of the trailer and second vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.