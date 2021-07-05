Police ID victim in Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Monday identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle collision in central Tucson as a 57-year-old man.

On Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive for a report of a serious injury collision.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, who has been identified as Derek Bruce Post, died at the scene.

Tucson Police Department said Post was traveling southbound on Kolb Road when a 2015 Toyota Tundra was making a left turn to Kenyon Drive. They say Post struck the passenger side of the Tundra.

The driver of the Tundra remained at the scene, police say.

Police say that failing to yield making a left turn by and Tundra and excessive speed by the motorcyclist are major contributing factors in the collision.

No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation remains ongoing.