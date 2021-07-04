Fireworks safety for 4th celebrations

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you plan to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, remember if it explodes or flies into the air, it's illegal. But legal or not, fireworks can be dangerous if handled incorrectly.

Brady Ford's fireworks tent has been open since last Saturday. He said business has been picking up closer to the Fourth. "I would say our best seller has been our New York Harbor Fountain, it has everything when it comes to the colors, the pops and sparkles," Ford said.

All the fireworks Ford is selling are legal, but there is still danger involved, said Tucson Fire Department Battalion Chief Barrett Baker, " There are still some really extreme temperatures that are involved with tgose and things can go wrong."

Baker says you can take a few simple steps to keep yourself and your family safe. First, use a long-handled lighter, or longer matches to put space between your hands and the firework. Baker said the face and hands are most commonly injured when handling fireworks.

You should also keep a bucket nearby to douse used fireworks in before tossing them in the garbage. "It was several hundred degrees and we put it into a plastic garbage can, what happens to that garbage can? Hours later it could actually catch fire," Baker said.

Arizona is also in a severe drought, and even with recent rain, the desert is very dry. "Take your hose and wet that area down where you're going to do it. If you can do it on the street or pavement instead of in a grassy area," Baker said.

You can also just leave the fireworks up to the professionals. The annual A Mountain fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.