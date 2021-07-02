Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-19 in Tubac

TUBAC, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 19 in Tubac on May 28.

While changing a tire on the shoulder, three men were reportedly struck by a white SUV, Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday.

One of the men died and the other two sustained severe injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2013-2019 white Ford Escape. Officials say the SUV lost its front passenger-side mirror and sustained damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle may have additional damage along its side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson OpComm at 520-746-4600 or email msoto@azdps.gov.