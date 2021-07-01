TPD partners with local nonprofit in toy giveaway to get children to ‘unplug’ from devices

TUCSON (KVOA) - During the pandemic, students have spent a great amount of time online and on their mobile devices.

However, the Tucson Police Department is partnering up with GAP Ministries, a local nonprofit, to put a quick pause to that.

They will be hosting free drive-up toy giveaway on July 10 and 17. The event, Unplug and Play, encourages children to take a step away from their devices and spend some time playing.

According to a press release, around 12,000 toys will be given to approximately 4,000 children. An additional 3,000 toys will be donated to other organizations such as Homicide Survivors, Inc. and Tu Nidito.

The July 10 giveaway is located at Hi Corbett Field parking lot, 700 S. Randolph Way from 10:00 a.m. until the toys are gone!

The July 17 giveaway is located at the Geico parking lot, 3050 S. ML King Jr Way, from 9 a.m. until there are no more toys!

For more information, visit gapmin.com.