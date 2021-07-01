Three found dead inside eastside home, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people were found dead Thursday morning at a home on Tucson's east side, police say.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the 7600 block of East Toronto Street at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police say a friend of the victims visited the home Thursday morning -- after getting no answer at the door, the friend got inside the residence and found the bodies.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.