Aircraft to be transferred from Nevada to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The air force wants to free up space for more fighter aircraft at an air force base in Las Vegas by transferring it to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

The plan calls for transferring units operating "A-10 Thunderbolt II Attack Jets" and some rescue helicopters.

The air force said this will allow more assigned fighter aircraft to the Nevada base for testing and training, while also locating more rescue units together at Davis-Monthan.