Tucson native is welcomed home after second cross country bike trip

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man on a cross-country bike ride from Colorado, has made it back home.



Curtis Jones started the more than 1,000-mile journey in Longmont, Colorado.

The 64-year-old averaged about 65 to 70 miles per day and called it his mindfulness ride, an experience that taught him to live in the now.

"If there's any lesson I've learned, it's that if there's something you want, it's not gonna come fast," Jones said. "If you just take it one step at a time, peddle once, peddle another time, an after a few thousand times, all of a sudden you're there."

In 1980, Jones and a friend also embarked on a cross country journey, from Tucson to Bangor, Maine.