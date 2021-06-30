TPD to have increased traffic enforcement 4th of July

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit will have increased DUI enforcement efforts the

weekend of Independence Day as part of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force, TPD announced in a news release Wednesday.

From July 2 - July 4, TPD officers will conduct high-visibility DUI deployments throughout the community. Along with other participating law enforcement agencies from Southern Arizona, the Tucson Police Department will deploy additional officers and resources in DUI saturation patrols.

According to reports, the goal of the saturation patrols is to increase the awareness of motorists regarding the dangers of impaired driving, deter those who may be impaired from driving and investigate DUI offenses to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

These saturation patrols are an important component in the Tucson Police Department's continued effort to combat impaired driving and reduce injuries and deaths, TPD said.

This DUI deployment is part of 15 total designated DUI deployments the Tucson Police Department will participate in as part of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force in 2021.

Funding for these deployments was made available through a grant awarded from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for the purpose of conducting DUI saturation patrols and DUI Task Force operations.

The Tucson Police Department discourages drivers from drinking and driving. If you choose to consume alcohol, utilize a designated sober driver, taxicab, or rideshare service to avoid putting lives at risk.

Driving under the influence is against the law and 100% preventable.

Please, make the right choice and have a safe and enjoyable weekend.