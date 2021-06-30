Police ID cyclist in fatal southside crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Wednesday identified the victim in a fatal bicycle collision on Tucson's south side as a 43-year-old man.

On Monday, officers responded to the 6400 block of S. 12th Avenue for a report of a collision involving a bicyclist and a silver 2018 Ford F-150.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 43-year-old Peter D. Olguin passed away Tuesday at the hospital.

They say the driver of the F-150 remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

In a news release, Tucson Police Department said Olguin was riding northbound on 12th Avenue when he "abruptly" cut across northbound lanes of traffic. During that time, the F-150 was also traveling northbound on 12th Avenue and "was not able to avoid striking the bicyclist".

Police say the driver of the F-150 was not impaired at the time of the collision.

"Unsafe movement on the roadway by Mr. Olguin is the major contributing factor in this collison," TPD said.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.