Bestiality charge dropped after accepting plea deal

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man arrested for a bestiality incident back in 2018 has accepted a plea deal.

According to court documents, Jacob Alan Blatchford allegedly jumped the fence of a property near Old Spanish Trail and committed sexual acts with one of the horses on the property.

He pleaded guilty to several counts in May, including attempted theft by control and burglary in the third degree.

As part of the plea deal, his bestiality charge will be dropped.

His sentencing hearing is set for July 22.