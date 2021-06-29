Tour De France? More like Tour De Zest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Senior citizens in their 80's, 90's and beyond, are putting their own spin on the Tour De France with a cycling event at their senior living community.

The 10-day competition called Tour De Zest kicked off at the Villa Hermosa over the weekend, hoping to inspire and motivate residents to cycle for health benefits and disease prevention.

The seniors are attending high-energy cycling classes during the competition and are also trying to rack up as many miles as possible to beat their neighbors during the friendly rivalry.

"I encourage people not to just think but in numbers, but to think of what they can do to inspire others," Ruth Goodman, a competitor in the race said.

Tour De Zest is a nationwide effort to promote a more active and healthy lifestyle among senior citizens.