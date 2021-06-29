Golder Ranch Fire mourns loss of captain

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Golder Ranch Fire District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Capt. Lucas Giampa died Monday after he was involved in a motorcycle accident, the department said.

Giampa was in the fire service for 21 years.

He began his career in 2002 at Rural/Metro Fire Department. From 2014- 2017, he worked for the Mountain Vista Fire District. In 2016, he became a captain at Golder Ranch.

According to GRFD, Giampa was also a Pima Community College adjunct instructor for the fire science program.

“Capt. Giampa was a man of conviction. He was principled and had a strong internal compass," said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer in a news release. "He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him."

Giampa is survived by his wife Jamie and their five children.

If you would like to donate the family has set up a GoFundMe, click here for the link.