Fort Huachuca canyons close due to fire risks

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) - In accordance with U.S. Forest Service restrictions across portions of Arizona, Fort Huachuca has implemented similar measures to minimize wildfire risk and risk to those who might venture into the canyons during this wildfire season.

Effective immediately, updated Stage Two fire restrictions have been implemented for all wildland outside of the main cantonment area on Fort Huachuca, to include range and canyon areas, a Fort Huachuca spokesperson said in a news release Tuesday.

The update has been implemented for Fort Huachuca until further notice due to extremely dry conditions, high wind speeds, multiple recent wildfires in southern Arizona, and no expected change in conditions in the near future.

Updated Stage two Fire restrictions include:

Canyons are CLOSED to ALL activities (this includes, but is not limited to, Huachuca Canyon, Garden Canyon, and all other canyons that are part of the Fort Huachuca installation). Exception: Military mission-related activity, which must comply with all following restrictions: No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or wood stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes. No Smoking. No operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. No off-road travel or parking, due to the likelihood of fire starting from hot exhaust systems. No discharging personally owned firearms, air rifles, or gas guns.

Military Family Housing residents are authorized to utilize propane gas grills/smokers and fire pits in backyards in accordance with FH Reg 420-13.

Open fires are prohibited outdoors except in specifically designed and approved outdoor equipment with proper protective screens. Fire pits may use propane or wood and shall be located at least ten feet away from combustible materials and/or all buildings when in use. After use, quench wood in fire pits with water or use noncombustible cover to ensure the fire is completely out and that there is no chance for embers to spread and spark a fire.