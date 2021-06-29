First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) - First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Phoenix Wednesday to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Phoenix, both Biden and Emhoff are scheduled to meet with Mayor Kate Gallego to tour a vaccination site at Isaac Middle School.

On Tuesday, the first lady and second gentlemen visited another vaccination site in Texas.

"These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," said the White House in a news release.