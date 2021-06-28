Tucson firefighters save kitten stuck in vehicle’s dashboard

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson firefighters saved a kitten trapped behind a vehicle's dashboard.

In a Facebook post Monday, Tucson Fire Department said crews from Station 7 responded to a call from a resident who needed help saving her kitten.

"After some quick handiwork and a few YouTube videos, firefighters Michael Killion and Caleb Bradshaw were able to dismantle the dash and rescue the kitten before returning the car to its original condition," TFD said.

Click here to Tucson Fire Department's video.

"#TucsonFire firefighters go above and beyond to help our community, whatever the emergency," TFD added.