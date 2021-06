TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult.

Details:

Name: Alexander Blatchford

Age: 28

Sex: Male

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 170 lbs

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Location last seen: 7400 block of North Calle Sin Desengano

Time last seen: Approximately 8:30 a.m.

Mode of transportation: On foot

Anyone with information on the location of Alexander is urged to call 9-1-1.