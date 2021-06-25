UArizona vaccination pod to close after six months of running

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those hoping to get vaccinated at the University of Arizona's vaccination pod, time is running out.

After six months and hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses administered, the vaccination pod is set to close up shop.

However, there are still other vaccination sties to receive the shot.

Thanks to the many volunteers and workers at the University of Arizona's vaccination pod, over 240 thousand doses were administered there.

The highest recipients of those doses ages 16 to 34. At its peak, the site had over 300 volunteers and staff working to operate the pod, which was just one of the many ways our community stepped up in the fight against COVID-19.

"From the time back in January when the rates were just the worse in the world everything everyone has done in this pod throughout Pima County and the state of Arizona has allowed us to go ahead and see our numbers drop drastically," Assistant Vice President of Facilities Management and COVID Incident Commander, Chris Kopach said. "And that's why we're here today so give a big hand to everybody's hard work. Outstanding job!"