Tucson Police: 85-year-old man missing since June 14

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 85-year-old man has not been located since June 14 on Tucson's south side, police said Friday.

Reuben Peraza Benavidez was last seen leaving his home around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of West Calle De Casas Lindas. In a news release Friday, Tucson Police Department said its officers searched the area but did not find him.

According to police, the 85-year-old has no vehicle and is believed to be on foot.

He has been diagnosed with dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure --he requires medications for these conditions, police say.

Mr. Benavidez is described as a five-feet-five-inches tall Hispanic man, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing "an unknown color shirt" and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Benavidez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.