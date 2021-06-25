One dead, two injured in single-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's south side early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the 4100 block of E. Aviation Parkway near Alvernon Way at approximately 3:49 a.m., police said Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver of a green 1996 Acura 2.5 TL, who was identified as 23-year-old Jose Guillermo Mendez-Orduno, was declared dead at the scene.

Two passengers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Roadway evidence determined that Mr. Mendez-Orduno failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in the vehicle striking a curb, causing the vehicle to flip and ultimately coming to a rest off the roadway, said Tucson Police Department. "None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts which resulted in all three being ejected from the vehicle."

Excessive speed is a major factor in this collision, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.