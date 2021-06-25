Inside look at the Benedictine project in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) --The Benedictine Monastery has been a historic landmark in Tucson for decades. Aside from being a monastery it also was turned into a migrant shelter a few years back as southern Arizona saw an increase in those seeking asylum.

On Friday, the Benedictine is being restored and preserved. The Chapel will be turned into a restaurant surrounded by shops and apartments.

The project has been in the making for over a year now.

The Benedictine project is nearing completion. Tonight at 10:00p.m. on @KVOA we take you inside the historic monastery and show you how it's being restored and preserved. pic.twitter.com/3EUebEGex5 — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) June 25, 2021

Around 250 high-end apartment units surround the monastery. The apartments will be leased out from around $1,500 to a little over $2,000.

"We are on schedule. We will open up the first half of the project in August," Ross Rulney, Benedictine Project Developer said. "With the existing monastery coming sometime in January."

Along with all the new construction, the biggest project has been restoring and preserving the Benedictine Monastery which was built in Tucson in the 1940's.

"Inside the monastery, we'll have 37 apartments and we'll also have general clubhouse amenities," Rulney said. "We will have a tremendous fitness center, dog wash stations for the residents, we'll have a bicycle repair shop inside."

While preserving the old and adding a little new. The monastery may soon be turned into a hot spot tourist destination.

"From day one when we had the conversations, it was how do we make this project happen," Steve Kozachik, Tucson Councilman Ward 6 said. "At the same time, we're conserving this iconic building and once we came to an agreement... The rest of it just kind of flowed like water."

For more information on the Benedictine project, click here.