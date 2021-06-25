Arizona reduces animal shelter deaths in 2020 and reaches save rate milestone

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dashboard on Friday. The data gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit U.S. shelters each year and includes a state-by-state ranking of pet shelter deaths.

The organization said progress has been made in Arizona, as well as the rest of the country. Arizona ranks #18 on the national list for shelter pet deaths. Of the 102,942 dogs and cats that entered shelters, 88,197 found positive placements, while 6,325 were killed, for a save rate* of 86 percent, up 1.3 percent from 2019. Last year, 2,458 fewer animals were killed. About 44 percent of Arizona shelters are no-kill. View Arizona’s state and local progress here.

The pet lifesaving dashboard, launched in 2019, provides local communities, individuals and policy makers with critical data so that they can take collective responsibility for what happens to pets in their community, and better support their local shelters, it said. Individuals can help support local lifesaving by choosing to adopt from a shelter or rescue group, spay/neuter, foster, volunteer, donate, spread the word, and support community cat programs, like Trap/Neuter/Return.

“This was a monumental year for cats and dogs in America’s shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We saw communities, shelters, and individuals step up for animals in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and now we are closer than ever before to achieving our goal of no-kill by 2025.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted this year’s data, as many shelters or services had to partially close or reduce services. Communities and individuals filled that gap through volunteering, fostering and adopting. As a result, fewer pets entered shelters and more lives were saved.

Nationally, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate. Best Friends said it has the most comprehensive national data on sheltered animals, representing an estimated 93 percent of all sheltered dogs and cats in the country.

"Since we announced our no-kill goal the number of cats and dogs killed in shelters has decreased by 76 percent, down from about 1.5 million in 2016. This is incredible progress, but we must never lose sight that there are still over 950 cats and dogs killed every day just because they do not have a safe place to call home,” Castle said.

The data also shows that cats continue to be killed at a rate of more than two cats to one dog, even though intake of dogs is roughly five percent higher. Outdoor community cats make up the majority of cats killed in shelters. Community cat programs have created a notable reduction in the number of cats entering shelters and significant improvements in save rates.

A 90 percent save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill,” factoring that approximately 10 percent of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than killing for lack of space. A state is considered no-kill when every shelter and every community has reached the 90% threshold.