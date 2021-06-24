Victims of crash in Show Low’s bicycle race remain hospitalized

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KVOA) - Seven cyclists, who were hit by a car in last Saturday's bike race in Show Low, remain hospitalized.

Six of those cyclists are being treated in Arizona. One that is being treated in the Phoenix area underwent their first surgery; one of a number of surgeries.

The seventh cyclist, being treated in New Mexico, will begin his first surgery Thursday.

Shawn Michael Chock, the driver who hit the cyclists, remains in serious condition. Authorities said that they shot the 35-year-old while chasing him after he tried to flee the scene.