Taco Bell gives back to Tucson students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Taco Bell is helping students in Southern Arizona continue their education with scholarships from their foundation.

On Thursday, local Taco Bell franchisee, Todd Bisbocci, presented a $50,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson at the city's newest Taco Bell location at the Tucson Marketplace.

Bisbocci also gave $81,000 in grant money to the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson and Sierra Vista and to the Junior Achievement of Arizona.

He also awarded $90,000 in "Live Más" scholarships to local students.

Bisbocci said if you are a Taco Bell customer, you are to thank for this fundraising effort.

"When you round up your order total at Taco Bell, the change you donate goes on to change the lives of students with bold ambitions," said Todd Bisbocci.

This year, the company awarded $7 million in Live Más scholarships to 725 employees and young people nationwide and ten million in grants to 400 youth-educated-based non-profit organizations.

The Taco Bell Foundation is a non-profit organization that fuels educational dreams through scholarships and grants.