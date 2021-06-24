Forty-eight displaced after apartment fire on Tucson’s south side

Forty-eight displaced after apartment fire on Tucson’s south sideUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Forty-eight people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment fire on Tucson's south side Thursday morning.
The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 400 Block of E. 28th Street.
According to Tucson Fire Department, a South Tucson Police Department officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.
In a news release, the Red Cross said they are assisting the residents affected by the fire.
No further details have been released.