Walnut Fire grows 8,500+ acres in Cochise County, with no containment

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in Cochise County Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the Walnut Fire has grown to 8,572 acres with no containment. About 118 firefighters are working to control the fire.

On Tuesday, Forestry officials said a GO status of the READY, SET, GO evacuation protocols have been issued for residents living in the area of Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Roads.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation and cooling center at Benson High School located at 360 S. Patagonia St.

Officials say the blaze, which ignited Sunday at 2 a.m. seven miles northwest of Dragoon, progressed toward Interstate 10.

I-10 remains open, however, visibility is still affected and there will be crews in the area working.

Meteorologist Shea Sorenson says Southern Arizona is expected to see an active Wednesday afternoon and evening.

