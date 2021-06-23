Skip to Content

Pima County: Supervisors OK $380K for tourism-related agencies

Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $380,000 in funding to outside agencies with attractions and tourism-related programming.

“The local tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diane Frisch, Attractions and Tourism Director in a news release. “Providing financial support to these agencies will help them bring visitors back to southern Arizona, stimulate our local economy and improve attraction quality for both tourists and residents." 

According to Pima County, the Outside Agency Program provides funding to non-profit community agencies to assist events, celebrations and programs.

Here's the list of agencies who are receiving funding:

Arizona Media Arts CenterArts Foundation for Tucson & Southern ArizonaChildren's Museum TucsonInternational Sonoran Desert AllianceJazz in January dba Tucson Jazz FestivalLa Frontera Mariachi Conference, Inc.Perimeter Bicycling Association of America, Inc., Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc.Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance, Inc.Second Saturdays, Inc.Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance, Inc.Southwest Folklife Alliance, Inc., TD4Tucson, Tucson Botanical GardensTucson City of Gastronomy, and Tucson Presidio for Historic Preservation.

