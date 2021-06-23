Phoenix IRS office hosting event to help families with Child Tax Credit payments

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Internal Revenue Service is holding Free Tax Prep Days on Saturday, June 26 and Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Phoenix IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center to help families prepare tax returns necessary to receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) beginning this July. Similar events are happening around the country.

Mesa Community College is hosting a Free Tax Prep Day on Friday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the MCC Downtown Center, located at 165 N Centennial Way, Room 110, in Mesa. The point of contact for the event is Don Jensen, (480) 834-2113.

In addition, the IRS is reaching out to non-profit agencies, churches, community groups and others in the Phoenix area urging them to share important information about the need to file a 2020 tax return to receive advance payments of the CTC.

The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made in July. Over 30 million households—covering 88% of children in the United States—are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17.

These events are specifically intended to reach families that normally don’t file a tax return or haven’t yet done so.

“This important new tax change affects millions of families across the nation, and the IRS wants to do everything it can to help people get the payments,” said IRS Wage & Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin, who also serves as the agency’s Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer. “Many people miss out on a tax refund simply because they don’t file an IRS tax return. Our work in Phoenix and other places is designed to help people receive these payments.”

Some tax credits, such as CTC, are "refundable" meaning that even if a person doesn’t owe income tax, the IRS will issue a refund if they’re eligible. “Many people miss out on a tax refund simply because they don’t file an IRS tax return,” Alito explained.

AdvCTC Free Tax Prep Days help parents and caregivers receive advance payments

To help as many families as possible and to build awareness of the need to file a 2020 tax return to receive advance payments of CTC, the IRS is opening offices in select cities and partnering with community organizations, such as Mesa Community College, on a series of AdvCTC Free Tax Prep Days. Overall, the special events will take place June 25-26 and July 9-10, 2021. During the events, people can get free help filing a 2020 tax return.

In Phoenix, the events will take place on Saturdays, June 26 and July 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. IRS employees will help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns at the Phoenix IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. This service will be the only service provided during this event and it will be on a walk-in basis. Normally, an appointment is necessary to receive help at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.

The Phoenix IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 4041 N Central Ave Phoenix in downtown Phoenix.

People who need to file a 2020 federal tax return, but are unable to attend an event, may be able to prepare and file their own federal income tax online using IRS Free File if their income is $72,000 or less.

People who don’t need to file a 2020 federal tax return can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool to register to receive the advance CTC payments.

Before attending the events, people can check their eligibility in advance by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant.

To file a return at one of the events, visitors must bring:

· Their current government-issued photo identification

· Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents · Any other supporting documents needed to complete their tax return

At the events, sign language interpreters and foreign language interpreters will be available. Social distancing protocols will be in effect, and people should wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.

The IRS encourages people to receive payments via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods. People who don't have a bank account should visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation website for details on opening an account online. They can also use the FDIC's BankFind tool to locate an FDIC-insured bank.

BankOn, American Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of America, National Credit Union Administration have lists of banks and credit unions that can help open an account online. Veterans, see the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for financial services at participating banks.

To learn more about advance CTC payments, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 or see FAQs on the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments.