More than 20 wildfires burning in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Officials say more than 20 name wildfires are burning across Arizona.

The Alamo Fire started on Monday. It has burned more than 75,000 acres, just 10 miles west of Nogales. It is on the border between Mexico and the Coronado National Forest.

The Pinnacle Fire is burning in the Coronado National Forest and has scorched more than 34,000 acres. Hot, dry and very breezy weather continues to fuel the fire, which is currently 42 percent contained.

People living in communities near the Backbone Fire, near Pine, Ariz., have been told to evacuate. The Backbone Fire has grown to more than 37,000 acres and is still burning out of control. Officials believe this wildfire was caused by lighting.

Several communities just outside of Flagstaff are also being told to be ready to evacuate, as the Rafael Fire continues to grow. This wildfire has burned more than 24,000 acres. Crews believe a lighting strike also sparked this fire.

The Walnut Fire is burning in Cochise County, prompting road closures and evacuations. It has grown to more than 6,800 acres. There is still no status on containment.