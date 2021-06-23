Board of supervisors approves funding for tourism-related programs

Board of supervisors approves funding for tourism-related programsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved thousands of dollars in funding to outside agencies with tourist-related programming.
The board unanimously voted to approve the $380,000 proposal in their meeting Tuesday.
Tourist agencies argue that the industry was hit hard by the pandemic, and this financial support will help stimulate the local economy and improve attraction quality for both tourists and residents.