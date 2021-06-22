Vehicle sought after 50-year-old found dead on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Tuesday identified the victim in last week's homicide on Tucson's south side as a 50-year-old man.

On June 14, police responded to the intersection of S. Greasewood Rd. and W. Sand Juan Trail for a report of an unresponsive male lying on the side of the road.

Ramon Ramirez Gastelum was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Now, police are asking the public for information regarding the 50-year-old's vehicle.

It is said to be a tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plate CCF-1386.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.